Boko Haram latest attack, the bloodiest in 2017 – Amnesty International

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Amnesty International on Friday stated that the coordinated attacks by Boko Haram that killed at least 17 people and injured 34 more on Wednesday night were “vicious, demonstrate a contemptible disregard for human life and the bloodiest so far this year.” Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, in a statement made available to DAILY […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

