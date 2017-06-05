Boko Haram members moving to Taraba in droves – Ishaku cries out

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has again raised the alarm that fleeing members of the Boko Haram members are infiltrating the state. He said this on Monday when Commander of the 23 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Yolanda, General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed, paid him a visit. He stated that the insurgents that fled Sambisa […]

Boko Haram members moving to Taraba in droves – Ishaku cries out

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

