Boko Haram: Soldier sentenced to death for murder of suspect in Borno

The General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at 7 Division, Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, Borno State has concluded the cases of five soldiers accused of violating human rights and other operational offences under Operation LAFIYA DOLE. Delivering judgement, the President of the Court , Brigadier General Olusegun Adeniyi announced the reduction in rank for Sergeant Samuel […]

Boko Haram: Soldier sentenced to death for murder of suspect in Borno

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

