Bolt emotional in farewell win

Usain Bolt marked an emotional farewell at a sell-out stadium in Jamaica by winning his final 100m on home soil.

The 30-year-old will bring down the curtain on his illustrious career when he retires in August after the World Championships in London and began his goodbye in front of 30,000 adoring fans in Kingston.

An eight-time Olympics gold medallist, Bolt easily won the ‘Salute a Legend’ race in his first 100m of 2017 but admitted to a rare attack of nerves.

“The run, it was just OK. I must say it was OK. I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous running a 100m,” he said.

Bolt clocked 10.03 seconds to win before a lap of honour in front of a raucous crowd who danced, waved flags and blew their vuvuzela horns while fireworks lit the sky.

The 100m and 200m world record holder returned to kiss the finishing line before flashing his signature ‘lightning bolt’ pose.

Bolt may not have been too happy with “possibly one of my worst races” but was more concerned with staying injury free and putting “on a show for the crowd” to show them “I’m thankful for the support over the years.”







