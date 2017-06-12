Pages Navigation Menu

Bolt scared of being beaten says dad

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Sports

Fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt’s  father, Wellesley  Bolt has revealed that his son told him,

” Dad, the training is hard, I am not going to wait to be beaten , I am leaving when its high.”.

The Champion who ran his last 100m race in-front of a crowd of 30,000 on the same track where he launched his international career in 2002 last Saturday stated that he he was indeed nervous while he ran :

“I don’t think I have ever been nervous ruining the 100m race. The atmosphere and the support the people gave me was nerve-racking.”

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Bolt would hang his spikes after the world championships in London in August.

The post Bolt scared of being beaten says dad appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

