Bolt scared of being beaten says dad

Fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt’s father, Wellesley Bolt has revealed that his son told him,

” Dad, the training is hard, I am not going to wait to be beaten , I am leaving when its high.”.

The Champion who ran his last 100m race in-front of a crowd of 30,000 on the same track where he launched his international career in 2002 last Saturday stated that he he was indeed nervous while he ran :

“I don’t think I have ever been nervous ruining the 100m race. The atmosphere and the support the people gave me was nerve-racking.”

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Bolt would hang his spikes after the world championships in London in August.

