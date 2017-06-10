Bolt treasured by Jamaicans not only for his speed

Usain Bolt’s value to Jamaica over the last decade has gone far beyond just winning medals on the track. The island’s leading athletes and politicians said this as the sprint king prepares for his final race on home soil this week. The 30-year-old multiple Olympic gold medallist, who has decided to retire after the world championships in London in August, will bid farewell to the fans in his island home in the 100 metres at Saturday’s Racers Grand Prix.

