Bomb blast victims worry over FG neglect

BOMB Victims Association of Nigeria has expressed worry over federal government neglect for the beleaguered victims of Boko Haram insurgency who survived with life threatening injuries while all attention is directed to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and the Chibok girls alone. This was contained in the press release signed and made available to Nigerian […]

