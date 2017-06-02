Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bomb blast victims worry over FG neglect

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BOMB Victims Association of Nigeria has expressed worry over federal government neglect for the beleaguered victims of Boko Haram insurgency who survived with life threatening injuries while all attention is directed to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and the Chibok girls alone. This was contained in the press release signed and made available to Nigerian […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.