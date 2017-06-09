Bomb hidden in a polythene bag kills 2 children in Adamawa State (graphic photo)

Two children were left dead after a bomb hidden in a polythene bag went off in Fadaman Rake area of Hong Local Government in ‎Adamawa State, Thursday night at about 7 p.m. while residents were about to break their Ramadan fast. According to a local vigilante, a yet to be identified driver in a starlet delivered a […]

The post Bomb hidden in a polythene bag kills 2 children in Adamawa State (graphic photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

