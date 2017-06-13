Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BOMBSHELL! Why This Second Biafra Is Not Necessary – Odumegwu Ojukwu Spits Fire (VIDEO)

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Odumegwu Ojukwu, The leader of the Republic of Biafra from 1967 to 1970, condemned another Biafran Movement in an interview with a foreign journalist.

Ojukwu claimed that whilst he would be proud to have led the first movement, the second will be a mistake.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Watch Video Below:

The post BOMBSHELL! Why This Second Biafra Is Not Necessary – Odumegwu Ojukwu Spits Fire (VIDEO) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.