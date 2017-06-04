Bonucci Admits Juventus Felt It Was Their Time To Win UCL

Leonardo Bonucci says Juventus losing the Champions League hurt, as they felt it was their time to claim victory.

The first half ended in a stalemate, after Mario Mandzukic cancelled out Ronaldo’s opener with a sublime overhead kick.

Real Madrid produced a stunning performance in the second half, as Casemiro, Ronaldo and Asensio scored the remaining goals .

Bonucci took to Instagram to say how tough it was to end the season on such a note, after winning the Scudetto and Coppa Italia.

“The disappointment is there, it exists. We thought and we believed that this would be the right time,” said the Italy defender.

“Unfortunately, that was not the case. Congratulations to Real for the victory.

“However, I remain proud of being part of this group. We brought home two titles, doing something truly unique.

“A round of applause to you fans of the Old Lady, you were there, you always have been and always will be. In defeats and victories.”

