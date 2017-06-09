Bonucci: Leaving Juventus Is Mere Speculation

Leonardo Bonucci insists any reports linking him with an exit from Juventus is just pure speculation .

Chelsea are interested in signing the defender, with the Italian having rejected Manchester City already .

Reports claim Bonucci has been in contact with Chelsea, but the veteran defenders insists he is staying at Juventus.

“Me leaving Juventus? That is just speculation,” Bonucci told La Stampa.

