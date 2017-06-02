Pages Navigation Menu

Borussia Dortmund Yet To Receive Any Bid For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Borussia Dortmund have received no bids for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the striker is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and he is keen on a move to the French capital.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from the club in previous transfer windows, with recent reports suggesting that he was on the verge of a £61m (€70m) move to PSG.

However, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc told Ruhr Nachrichten: “As of now, we have not received any offers from any club across the world.”

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past and admitted he may need to leave in the transfer window if he is to progress as a player.

“If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer,” he told French radio station RMC in January.

