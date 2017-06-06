Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic ‘Thankful’ For Thomas Tuchel Impact

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic says he not looking for a move to the Premier League any time soon, and has praised departing manager Thomas Tuchel for his impact on the 18-year-old’s career.

“It was the biggest league I followed as a kid and watched. The league has a lot of players, and teams, I liked in the Premier League,” Christian Pulisic told American outlet NBC Sports.

“Right now, it is not something I am looking to get into immediately or anything like that. I am happy at Dortmund and I am excited for the rest of my career.

“I was very thankful for everything he [Tuchel] did for me, giving me the chance at such a young age and getting a start to my professional soccer career.

“It is something I will always remember him for and I am very thankful for that. It is tough when it happens in professional sports but now he is gone I think the team will be just fine with whoever we end up getting.”

Tuchel’s last game in charge was a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Pokal final, Pulisic’s first trophy as a professional and one that will linger long in his memory.

“It was really special, especially after a tough season like that with a lot of ups and downs,” said Pulisic. “To finish it with a trophy was just a really good feeling. Just to see the excitement on [my teammates’] faces after that was just really amazing to me.”

The post Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic ‘Thankful’ For Thomas Tuchel Impact appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

