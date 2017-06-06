Bosnian defender Kolasinac to join Arsenal

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Arsene Wenger’s first activity in the transfer market since signing a new contract last week is to secure the services of Bosnian international defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

Kolasinac — who turns 24 later this month — joins the FA Cup winners from Bundesliga side Schalke 04 and will compete with Nacho Monreal for the first choice berth.

“Sead Kolasinac will join us this summer on a long-term contract,” read a short statement on the club website Tuesday.

“Subject to the completion of all regulatory processes, the defender will start pre-season training in July.”

Kolasinac, born in Germany but to Bosnian parents, made 94 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke and played over 20 Europa League and Champions League matches for the ‘Royal Blues’.

He played for Bosnia in the 2014 World Cup finals making unwanted history in scoring the fastest own goal in the tournament’s history — the third minute of the group match with Argentina.

Arsenal supporters, some of whom have turned against Wenger and wanted him to leave, will be watching the Frenchman’s transfer activity carefully after the Gunners won just the FA Cup during a largely unsuccessful season.

Arsenal have been linked with a big-money move for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, while Henry Onyekuru — a forward currently at Belgian outfit KAS Eupen — has also been touted as a target.

Official: Sead #Kolasinac will be leaving #S04 for @Arsenal this summer. Good luck in the future and thank you for 6 great years, @seadk6! pic.twitter.com/DL3ecBTrxo — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) June 6, 2017

The post Bosnian defender Kolasinac to join Arsenal appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

