Balotelli will play for Dortmund – Raiola – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Balotelli will play for Dortmund – Raiola
Daily Post Nigeria
Mario Balotelli's agent, Mino Raiola, has said his client will be a Borussia Dortmund player next season. As journalists gathered awaiting the arrival of new Dortmund coach Peter Bosz from Ajax, they were surprised to see Raiola show up. “Yes,” Raiola …
Borussia Dortmund hires Peter Bosz as coach from Ajax
Dortmund name Bosz as new manager
Dortmund announce Peter Bosz as new manager
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!