Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Balotelli will play for Dortmund – Raiola – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Balotelli will play for Dortmund – Raiola
Daily Post Nigeria
Mario Balotelli's agent, Mino Raiola, has said his client will be a Borussia Dortmund player next season. As journalists gathered awaiting the arrival of new Dortmund coach Peter Bosz from Ajax, they were surprised to see Raiola show up. “Yes,” Raiola
Borussia Dortmund hires Peter Bosz as coach from AjaxDaily Mail
Dortmund name Bosz as new managerESPN.co.uk
Dortmund announce Peter Bosz as new managerThe Nation Newspaper
The Independent –Goal.com –FourFourTwo –Bleacher Report
all 78 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.