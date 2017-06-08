Box-Office Preview: ‘Wonder Woman’ to Bury ‘The Mummy’ – Hollywood Reporter
|
Hollywood Reporter
|
Box-Office Preview: 'Wonder Woman' to Bury 'The Mummy'
Hollywood Reporter
The monster movie reboot has taken a drubbing by critics; psychological horror film 'It Comes at Night' and drama 'Megan Leavey' also launch this weekend. One of Hollywood's most classic monsters looks like it will be no match for an Amazonian …
Box office preview: Wonder Woman prepares to bury The Mummy
The Mummy Should Have Stayed Buried
New at the movies: 'The Mummy,' 'It Comes at Night,' 'Megan Leavey' and 'My Cousin Rachel'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!