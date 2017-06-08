Pages Navigation Menu

Box Office: Wonder Woman is Off to a Very Promising Start – Filmonic

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment


Box Office: Wonder Woman is Off to a Very Promising Start
With $129.4 million in 5 days Wonder Woman is off to a strong start. Meanwhile Captain Underpants doesn't disappoint in 2nd and Pirates 5 continues to sink in 3rd. Wonder Woman opened to $103.3 million over the weekend, a new low for the DC Extended …
