Brad Pitt and Tilda Swinton Went To the Movies Together – W Magazine

Brad Pitt and Tilda Swinton Went To the Movies Together
After kicking off the week at the CFDA Awards, the parties raged on with a series of film premieres and fashion soirees that brought out the A-list crowd. Tilda Swinton feted her controversial Cannes hit, Okja, with co-star Lily Collins and Brad Pitt …
Brad Pitt Attends New York Premiere Of “Okja”
