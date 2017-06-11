Brave Policeman In The Viral Robbery Video’s 5-Year-Old Son Died At His Burial

Following the death of a brave policeman who went viral after CCTV footage of the Zenith bank robbery went viral online, Mrs. Rose Iboko, the wife of late valiant cop, Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, has lost another member of her family. Recall that reports surfaced online yesterday that the policeman died in April, months after the…

The post Brave Policeman In The Viral Robbery Video’s 5-Year-Old Son Died At His Burial appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

