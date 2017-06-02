Bravo ready to battle Ederson for No. 1 shirt – Vanguard
Vanguard
Bravo ready to battle Ederson for No. 1 shirt
Manchester City's goalie, Claudio Bravo is prepared to stay and fight for his place with incoming signing Ederson. Ederson and Bravo. This follows Benfica agreeing to sell Ederson to City for €40million, with Pep Guardiola again looking for a new …
