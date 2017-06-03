Pages Navigation Menu

Brazil police arrest president’s aide in corruption probe – BBC News

BBC News

Brazil police arrest president's aide in corruption probe
BBC News
Brazilian police have arrested Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a former congressman and close friend of President Michel Temer. Mr Rocha Loures was seen in a video released in May carrying a bag with 500,000 Brazilian reais ($154,000). Prosecutors allege he …
Close Aide to Brazil's Temer Arrested in Corruption ProbeNew York Times
Former Temer Adviser Arrested in Latest Threat to Brazil LeaderBloomberg
Lipstick in Government: Brazil's Inadequate Gender QuotaCouncil On Hemispheric Affairs
Deutsche Welle –plus55 (blog) –OZY –Normangee Star
all 36 news articles »

