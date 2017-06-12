Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: 2 killed as Governor Bello, Dino Melaye’s loyalists clash in Kogi

Political crisis involving Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye is currently ongoing on in Lokoja the state capital. As at the time of this report, DAILY POST has confirmed the death of two persons who were hit by Police bullet but could not be identified as […]

