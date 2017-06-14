Breaking: A-Court voids Orubebe’s conviction, overrules CCT – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: A-Court voids Orubebe's conviction, overrules CCT
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, nullified the decision of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, which found former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe guilty of allegation that he falsely declared his assets …
Asset declaration: Appeal Court quashes Orubebe's conviction
Assets declaration: Appeal Court acquits Orubebe
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!