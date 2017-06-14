Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: A-Court voids Orubebe’s conviction, overrules CCT – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Breaking: A-Court voids Orubebe's conviction, overrules CCT
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, nullified the decision of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, which found former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe guilty of allegation that he falsely declared his assets
Asset declaration: Appeal Court quashes Orubebe's convictionThe Nation Newspaper
Assets declaration: Appeal Court acquits OrubebeYNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.