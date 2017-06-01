Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING! Abuja Bombing: Court Strikes Out Treason Charges Against Okah – CHANNELS TELEVISION

BREAKING! Abuja Bombing: Court Strikes Out Treason Charges Against Okah
Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court Abuja has discharged Charles Okah and his co-accused from Count 187 of the charges preferred against them over the Independence Day bombing in 2010. The defendants are standing trial on charges of …
