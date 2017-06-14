BREAKING: Aisha was not allowed to see President Buhari during her visit to London – Sahara Reporters – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
BREAKING: Aisha was not allowed to see President Buhari during her visit to London – Sahara Reporters
NAIJ.COM
Sahara Reporters is reporting that President Buhari was not allowed to see his wife, Aisha during her recent trip to London. READ ALSO: Quit notice to Igbo people: Osinbajo talks tough in meeting with Arewa; vows to punish troublemakers. According to …
Aisha Buhari Did Not See The President During Her London Visit, Source Says
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!