BREAKING: Aisha was not allowed to see President Buhari during her visit to London – Sahara Reporters

NAIJ.COM

Sahara Reporters is reporting that President Buhari was not allowed to see his wife, Aisha during her recent trip to London. READ ALSO: Quit notice to Igbo people: Osinbajo talks tough in meeting with Arewa; vows to punish troublemakers. According to …



and more »