BREAKING: APC makes a u-turn in Osun, clears Husein

The National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress, APC, on Monday afternoon made a u-turn on the controversial by-election in the Osun West senatorial district as it cleared Senator Mudashir Husein, who was earlier disqualified by the Rikiji led screening committee. Husein, a serving commissioner in the state, and one of the two aspirants […]

BREAKING: APC makes a u-turn in Osun, clears Husein

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

