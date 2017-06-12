Breaking: APC NWC clears Senator Hussein for Osun West

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has, Monday, cleared Senator Mudasiru Hussein to contest the party’s primaries for the Osun West senatorial district holding tomorrow, Tuesday June 13, 2017.

This is the outcome of the meeting of the NWC in Abuja which reviewed the decision of the Appeal Panel which had earlier dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Hussain on Sunday.

A statement signed by the Director, Media & Strategy, APC, Osun, Barr. Kunle Oyatomi said that “by the regulation of the party, the decision of the NWC of the party is final.”

The statement also said that “therefore, delegates for the APC West senatorial district primaries are to proceed to the designated centre for the exercise on Tuesday.”

The post Breaking: APC NWC clears Senator Hussein for Osun West appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

