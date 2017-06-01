Breaking: Appointment Of INEC RECs

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly (Senate) has approved the appointment of 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is just as that of 12 others have been put on hold.

Details Shortly……

