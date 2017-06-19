Breaking: Baboon Escapes From Zoo, Injures Security Man At The Zoo Gate In Jos

A baboon has caused serious panic in a Jos community after escaping from the Nigerian wildlife park in the area.

File photo: Baboon in a zoo

According to a Premium Times report, a baboon at the Wildlife Park Jos, Plateau State, has escaped and injured a security man at the gate.

A witness revealed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

Premium Times reports that according to the source, there has been insufficient food for the animals in recent times.

Efforts to reach management of the park as at press time has not been fruitful.

It will be recalled that a lion had last year escape from the park, and was eventually shot dead by a soldier.

Details later…

The post Breaking: Baboon Escapes From Zoo, Injures Security Man At The Zoo Gate In Jos appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

