BREAKING!! Batman Actor, Adam West Dies At 88 [Photo]

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actor Adam West who portrayed Batman in the classic 1960s television series, died Friday night in Los Angeles. The actor passed away at the age of 88 after a short battle with leukemia and was surrounded by his wife, Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. After the ABC show died out, West struggled with …

