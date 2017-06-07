BREAKING: Biafra: El-Rufai orders arrest of youths who gave Igbos three months to leave North

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has ordered the arrest of people behind the three-month quit notice given to Igbos to leave the North. In a statement signed by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai strongly condemned, “the inciting, hate speech delivered by some self-appointed ‘northern youths.” El-Rufai said, ”the Kaduna State Government has directed that its […]

