BREAKING: Biafra: El-Rufai orders arrest of youths who gave Igbos three months to leave North

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has ordered the arrest of people behind the three-month quit notice given to Igbos to leave the North. In a statement signed by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai strongly condemned, “the inciting, hate speech delivered by some self-appointed ‘northern youths.” El-Rufai said, ”the Kaduna State Government has directed that its […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

