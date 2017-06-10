Breaking!! Biafra: Fear Of Northern Youths, Igbo Man Packs Out Of The North (Photos)

Following the Kaduna declaration about Igbos leaving their state, a young man has taken bold step by moving out in order for peace to reign. The man was seen carrying suitcases on his head so as to obey the instruction of the North-East Youth Peace Development Initiative (NEYPDI), who gave them an ultimatum of 90 days to vacate the premises.

“First Igbo Man to leave northern Nigeria after Kaduna declaration.. Start calling your people than here in the north to leave Ndi Ugwu Hausa.. Thunder Fire Arewa.. Biafra on my mind.. May Chukwu Abiama Grant Me Safe Journey back to Biafra Land. I see”

See Photos Below..

