Breaking: Buhari directs Osinbajo to sign 2017 budget

By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in London for medical follow-up has directed his Vice, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to sign the 2017 appropriation bill as passed by the Senate.

A statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu said President Buhari gave the nod while maintaining that it is in the interest of the nation that Acting President Osinbajo signs the bill.

Shehu who is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity also said that President Buhari stated his position in a letter to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma.

Shehu said the letter, dated June 10, 2017, followed the receipt of the full brief on the 2017 Appropriation Bill as passed by the National Assembly, adding that it underscores “the unity at the highest level of government”.

Garba Shehu also said that President Buhari said he was pleased by the resolution that the executive would “submit next year’s budget proposals by October 2017 and the National Assembly will conclude the Appropriation process by December 2017, so that the country can return to a normal fiscal period from next year onwards”.

“Following the receipt of a full brief on the 2017 appropriation bill as passed by the national assembly, and to buttress the unity at the highest level of government, President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated that it is in the interest of the nation’s economy for the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to sign the appropriation bill into law,” the statement read.

The post Breaking: Buhari directs Osinbajo to sign 2017 budget appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

