Breaking: Court okays 14 witnesses against Dasuki to testify behind screen
Vanguard
Breaking: Court okays 14 witnesses against Dasuki to testify behind screen
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, okayed request by the Federal Government to shield identities of 14 witnesses billed to testify against detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd. The court, in a …
