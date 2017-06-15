Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Court okays 14 witnesses against Dasuki to testify behind screen – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa


Vanguard

Breaking: Court okays 14 witnesses against Dasuki to testify behind screen
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, okayed request by the Federal Government to shield identities of 14 witnesses billed to testify against detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd. The court, in a
Dasuki : Court orders protection for prosecution witnessesPulse Nigeria
Court Okays Use Of Shielded Witnesses In Dasuki's TrialCHANNELS TELEVISION
Illegal arms: Court okays shielding of witnesses in Dasuki's trialDaily Trust

