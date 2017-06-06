BREAKING: Court orders final forfeiture of $43m, £27800, N23.2m EFCC recovered to FG – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
BREAKING: Court orders final forfeiture of $43m, £27800, N23.2m EFCC recovered to FG
A Lagos Federal High Court, on Tuesday, granted a final forfeiture of the $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m found in Ikoyi apartment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the Federal Government. Justice Hassan gave the order after the …
