BREAKING: Court orders final forfeiture of $43m, £27800, N23.2m EFCC recovered to FG – Daily Post Nigeria

BREAKING: Court orders final forfeiture of $43m, £27800, N23.2m EFCC recovered to FG
A Lagos Federal High Court, on Tuesday, granted a final forfeiture of the $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m found in Ikoyi apartment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the Federal Government. Justice Hassan gave the order after the …
