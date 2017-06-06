Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Court orders final forfeiture of $43m, £27,800, N23.2m EFCC recovered to FG

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Lagos Federal High Court, on Tuesday, granted a final forfeiture of the $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m found in Ikoyi apartment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the Federal Government. Justice Hassan gave the order after the huge funds remained unclaimed. Following the discovery of the huge sum, the Rivers State government […]

BREAKING: Court orders final forfeiture of $43m, £27,800, N23.2m EFCC recovered to FG

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.