BREAKING: Court orders final forfeiture of Ikoyi’s $43.4m, £27,800, N23.2m to FG

Justice Hassan of the Federal High Court has ordered final forfeiture of the $43.4m, £27,800, N23.2m discovered in an air-conditioned flat in Osborne, Ikoyi to the Federal Government. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had stormed a residential building in the 7th Floor of a four – bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located at 16, Osborne […]

The post BREAKING: Court orders final forfeiture of Ikoyi’s $43.4m, £27,800, N23.2m to FG appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

