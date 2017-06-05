Breaking: Dokpesi, others float new political party APDA to oust APC in 2019

By Anthony Ogbonna

Chairman emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ‎High Chief Raymond Dokpesi alongside a former Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Dan Nwanyawu, have floated a new party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) in Abuja to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, party in the coming 2019 general elections.

The new party was unveiled on Monday at the Reiz Continental Hotel, Abuja.

Other dignitaries seen at the event were National Chairman Shittu Mohammed, Deputy National Chairman (South) Fijabi Adebo, and Deputy National Chairman (North) Mahe Dange.

The new party has as its slogan “Stronger Together”, and Shitu Mohammed Kabiru is its interim national chairman.

