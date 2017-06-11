Breaking: England win FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the first half as England beat Venezuela 1-0 to win Under-20 World Cup for the first time on Sunday.

The Everton striker added his name to those of Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters in 1966 as a player to score for England in a World Cup final.

The Young Lions had to withstand a ferocious second-half onslaught with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saving a penalty from Venezuela’s Adalberto Penaranda 16 minutes from the end.

The post Breaking: England win FIFA Under-20 World Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

