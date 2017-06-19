Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, docked over fresh corruption charges

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the immediate past governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, on a fresh 32-count charge of fraud. Suswam was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja; alongside two others, Omadachi Oklobia, a former Finance Commissioner in the state and Jeneth Aluga, a former accountant general of Benue. […]

BREAKING: Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, docked over fresh corruption charges

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.