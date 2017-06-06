BREAKING: FCT demolishes newspaper distributors’ stands

The Development Control department of the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday demolished newspapers distributors’ stands and structures at Area one, Abuja. The Abuja Newspaper Distributors’ Association said properties running into millions of naira were destroyed during the incident. The union in a statement co-signed by its chairman, Joshua Orogun; and general-secretary, Emmanuel John, said it […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

