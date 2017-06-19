Breaking: FG files 32 fresh corruption charges against Ex-Benue governor Suswam

The ex-governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswam has, Monday, been arraigned on a fresh 32-count charge of fraud at an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court by the Nigerian Federal Government.

Suswam who had been in DSS custody since Feb. 25 over allegation of possession of firearm found inside the boot of his car is standing trial, alongside his former commissioner for finance, Mr. Omadachi Oklobia for allegedly diverting about N3.1 billion belonging to the government of Benue.

Recall that the Federal Government had on Jan. 25, asked the court to adjourn sine die, fresh N7 billion criminal charges filed against Suswam by the office of the Inspector-General of Police.

Recall also that Mr. Suswam had, on May 10th, 2017, withdrawn a N10 billion fundamental human rights suit he earlier instituted against the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking an order of unconditional release from detention.

He had asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to order the DSS to award him N10 billion as compensation for unlawful incarceration and violation of his rights.

Details soon…

