Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG requires N70b to complete East-West Road
The Eagle Online
Nsima Ekere, the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, says the commission and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs need over N70 billion to complete the construction of the East-West Road. Ekere disclosed this in a statement signed by …
