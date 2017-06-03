Breaking: Gunmen kill 9 persons in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Nine persons were killed by a group of gunmen who invaded Asarama-toro community, a fishing settlement in Andoni local government area of Rivers State at the early hours of Saturday, this magazine has gathered. This magazine cannot ascertain the remote or immediate cause of the invasion of the fishing community as at the time of writing this story. But the Chairman of Asarama-toro Community Development Committee, Japheth Blessing, confirmed the incident.

