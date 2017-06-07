Breaking: INEC registers APDA, 4 new other Parties
By Ben Agande & Omeiza Ajayi
KADUNA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has registered five new political parties.
They are, Young Progressive Party YPP, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance APDA, New Generation Party of Nigeria NGP, All Democratic Peoples Movement ADPM and Action Democratic Party ADP.
At present 95 political associations have applied to INEC for registration as political parties. Two of the associations voluntarily withdrew their applications.
Details later….
