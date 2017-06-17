Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Judge declares mistrial in Cosby case

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

US judge declared a mistrial Saturday in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case, after the jury deadlocked following more than 50 hours of deliberations over whether to convict the fallen TV star. The move amounts to a victory of sorts for the 79-year-old pioneering black actor, who had faced spending the rest of his life in […]

