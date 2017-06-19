Breaking: Kidnapped Ondo APC Chieftain Olumide Odimayo found dead

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party in Ondo state, Olumide Odimayo, aka “Londoner” who was kidnapped last week Thursday by unknown gunmen at his hometown in Igbotu has been found dead.

Some local vigilante members who confirmed this to newsmen said the corpse of Late Mr. Odimayo was found near Ogolo River, between Sabomi and Igbotu in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesman in the state, Mr. Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya expressed shock at the news, describing it as tragic.

“The tragic death of Mr. Olumide Odimayo is a rude shock to us in the party because this is someone who came from London and started the struggle with us.

“I can’t get myself as I am speaking with you. Although, our party members have been sending their condolences to his family but his death is very painful to us all” he said.

Details soon…

