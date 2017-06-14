Breaking: Killer Cop Micheal Kporye Has Been Shot Dead (DETAILS)

The suspect believed to have killed a Police Officer on Monday evening has been shot dead by the Police.

The police officer, Michael Kporye, was killed on Monday evening while on patrol duties at Tulaku near Michel camp in the Tema area.

According to eyewitnesses, he was shot by two armed men on a motorbike.The Police acted on intelligence, leading them to the hideout of the suspect at Tulaku.

According to sources say when the Police arrived at the hideout around 3pm on Tuesday, the suspect initially shot at the Police. The Police subsequently responded by firing back at the suspect, killing him in the process. Two AK47 rifles and ammunition were also in his possession.

The suspect, who is popularly referred to as “Dogo America” has been on Police wanted list for sometime now.

Five suspects, including Dogo America’s wife were also arrested.

The IGP is expected to visit the Tema Regional Police Command over the incident later today