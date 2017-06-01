BREAKING: NDDC MD convoy involved in road crash, 1 dead, 4 injured

The convoy of Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, was involved in an accident today in Calabar that killed one of his police escorts and left five others critically injured. According to a statement released by NDDC, the accident which happened along the Calabar-Itu road, occurred when a trailer ran into the pilot vehicle […]

The post BREAKING: NDDC MD convoy involved in road crash, 1 dead, 4 injured appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

